A picture of a woman in Pakistan’s army uniform is being viral on social media with claims that she is Seema Haider, a Pakistan Army agent or major. The claims come amid warning to Pakistani nationals by Indian government to leave the country

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India has given a deadline for Pakistani nationals to leave the country, the discussion around whether Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who came to India in May 2023, will be asked to leave the country or not. As she came to India with an excuse like marrying his online lover has made her stay in India suspicion and not much is known about her. However, as the question of her leaving the country or not is being raised, she has come to limelight for yet another reason.

Seema Haider in Pakistani army?

A picture of a woman in Pakistan’s army uniform is being viral on social media with claims that she is Seema Haider, a Pakistan Army agent or major. However, these claims have not been confirmed, neither by her family in Pakistan nor from any government officials in either country. The woman in the picture is being called Major Samia Rehman. Some of the claims revolve around her uncle and brother being in the Pakistani Army.

Since Seema Haider came to India via Nepal border in an illegal manner, there have been claims for a long time that she must have some links with the Pakistani army or its intelligence ISI.

Seema Haider on Pahalgam incident

Pakistani national Seema Haider's lawyer AP Singh has dismissed allegations linking her to the recent Pahalgam incident. In a self-made video, Singh on Thursday said, “When she was in Pakistan, her divorce happened. After the death of her father, she befriended Sachin...in Nepal, they got married as per Santana Dharma...after coming to India, she converted to Sanatana Dharma legally and then got married following all the rituals.” “Their daughter is named Meera. All her documents are with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS),” he added.Singh further emphasised that Seema has not visited any place in India apart from her in-laws' residence and a hospital. “Linking her to the Pahalgam incident is completely wrong,” he said.

Seema, a Pakistani national, entered India with her four children to marry Indian national Sachin Meena, whom she had befriended through the online gaming platform PUBG Mobile.The 27-year-old woman crossed into India illegally in May last year to move in with Sachin Meena via Nepal.

Deadline for Pakistanis to leave India

The government has warned SAARC visa holders to leave India within 48-hour notice from the date of the announcement on April 24, 2025. For Pakistani nations with Medical visa the deadline was April 20 and those who are in India on diplomatic basis and those with long-term visa are exempted from leaving India.



(With inputs from ANI)