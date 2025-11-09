Is Samay Raina’s 'India’s Got Latent' set to make its comeback with season 2? Here’s what we know

Samay Raina kicked off his stand-up show “Still Alive & Unfiltered” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 8 and 9, 2025.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina returned to the stage in Delhi on November 8 with one of his most heartwarming performances, leaving his fans in tears. Known for his sharp wit and humour, this time he surprised everyone with his vulnerable side -- with many fans claiming they entered the auditorium to laugh but left healed.

Samay's grand performance in Delhi

Samay Raina kicked off his stand-up show “Still Alive & Unfiltered” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 8, 2025. The first show drew a massive crowd at the Main Arena (Gym), and the second show is set to take place today, November 9.

Samay on how ''India’s Got Latent'' controversy affected him

The show marked a significant moment in Samay's journey, especially after the controversy surrounding his show 'India's Got Latent', which had drawn national attention earlier this year. During his performance, he candidly spoke about how the incident affected him. He opened up about his childhood struggles, mental health, family, friends and how comedians in India are being suppressed, and are not given the liberty to explore themselves as artists.

There had already been speculation that Samay's new show format would be beyond general comedy. The talented artist is now using the stage to tell real stories mixed with punchlines and wit to connect with his fanbase on a personal level. Many claimed that his honesty and vulnerability struck a chord with them. They described the show as ''life-changing and therapeutic.''

Is India’s Got Latent making a comeback?

However, the biggest moment for the fans came at the end of his performance when he announced that ''India's Got Latent'' will return soon with season 2. The crowd couldn't hold their excitement and erupted in cheers. Have a look here:

About the controversy

India’s Got Latent controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant a question that many viewers found offensive. Following the backlash, multiple FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other panellists of the show. The police soon summoned them for questioning, escalating the matter further. In the days that followed, both Samay and other team members reportedly received death threats, adding to the intensity of the situation.

Also read: 'Bhook nahi lagti...': Samay Raina’s banter with Tanmay Bhat amid India’s Got Latent controversy