A fake claim about the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issuing a Rs 7 coin in honour of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently went viral on social media. The claim, accompanied by a doctored image of the coin, suggested it would recognize Dhoni’s contributions to Indian cricket. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed this claim is false.

PIB’s Response

Sharing the viral image, PIB tweeted: “The claim made in the image is #fake. The Department of Economic Affairs has made NO such announcement.” The tweet tagged key government organisations like the Ministry of Finance, DD News, and All India Radio News to amplify the clarification.

Despite the clarification, the fake news had already gained significant traction, with many social media users believing and sharing the image. This incident highlights the risks of spreading unverified information, which can mislead the public.

How to Identify Fake News

Instances like these underscore the importance of fact-checking. Tools like Google Reverse Image Search can trace the origin of viral images, while using time and date filters can pinpoint when claims first appeared. For sensitive content, local authorities can be consulted for verification.

About RBI

Established on April 1, 1935, under the Reserve Bank of India Act, the RBI regulates India’s financial stability, supervises the banking sector, and oversees currency issuance.

Stay Alert

Citizens are urged to verify claims before sharing them. Spreading unverified news can cause confusion and unnecessary panic. Trusted sources like PIB and fact-checking platforms should be relied upon to ensure the authenticity of such claims.