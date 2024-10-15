Goa, a permanent resident at Bombay House, the Tata Group’s headquarters, was known to be Ratan Tata’s favorite among the many stray dogs that live there.

A senior Mumbai Police inspector has dispelled rumors regarding the well-being of Ratan Tata’s pet dog, Goa, confirming that the dog is alive and well. This clarification follows the circulation of a WhatsApp message falsely claiming that Goa had died three days after Tata’s passing on October 9.

Goa, a permanent resident at Bombay House, the Tata Group’s headquarters, was known to be Ratan Tata’s favorite among the many stray dogs that live there. Goa was even brought to Tata’s funeral to pay his respects and possibly take part in the Parsi ritual of Sagdid, where a dog is present to view the deceased.

Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar has confirmed that Goa is "very much alive." Kudalkar, known for his love of animals, said he verified this with Ratan Tata’s assistant Shantanu Naidu, who assured him that Goa is in good health.

“I verified this with Shantanu Naidu, who is also known as a close friend of Tata Ji and he confirmed that Goa is doing fine,” said Kudalkar in an Instagram post.

Stationed at the MHB Police Station in Borivali, Kudalkar is well known for his dedication to animal welfare, regularly feeding and caring for stray dogs and cats around his station. His compassion has earned recognition from organizations such as PETA.

The senior inspector urged people to avoid believing unverified WhatsApp messages.