Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a wide range of interests which is apparent from his public speeches, interviews and various discussions he holds with people from varied industries. In many instances we have seen him talking candidly with actors, but he has hardly spoken about his favourite actors. However, a YouTube short reveals who might be the favourite actor of India’s PM.

A YouTube channel shared a short clip of Bollywood director Sajid Khan taking an interview of actor Chunky Pandey. The clip starts with the director claiming to his audience that PM Modi is the biggest fan of the actor. After this, Chunky Pandey, who is seen sitting beside actor and director Arbaaz Khan, narrates the whole story of how he met ‘the PM’ and why he likes the actor so much. The story is indeed hilarious with a twist.

https://youtube.com/shorts/iK7HpnoRTxc?si=is_8B4GN6XMgaLUT

Chunky Pandey and ‘PM Modi’’s quirky meeting

He said that the incident happened two years back when Maharashtra held assembly election. He was travelling in a car and just then saw a long rally coming from the front. He asked the driver, “Is it going to be a long traffic jam?” to which his driver replied no and opined that maybe a big minister was coming. He said that he also saw a truck coming out of the rally and suddenly his driver shouted, “PM Modi, PM Modi is coming” and this surprised him, and he could not help but look out of his car’s window.

He said that he even greeted him, and PM Modi returned his glance and shouted the actor’s name with excitement. This made Pandey happy as he realised that Modi remembers him and his name. Pandey further said that when PM Modi acknowledged him, Pandey excitedly called PM’s name after which he suddenly jumped out of the truck. This left him wondered and he realised that there is something wrong, he found out that the man was not the actual PM Modi but a fake one.

He further said that after that election at least eight fake Modis were wandering but even though he was fake but he could meet at least a lookalike of Modi.