Is Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding more expensive than Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding?

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's sangeet ceremony lit up the Manak Chowk of City Palace, with high-profile guests like Donald Trump Jr in attendance and stars like Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon performing during the celebrations.

For all the right reasons, a high-profile wedding is making headlines. The wedding of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju is taking place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The celebrations began on November 21 and will continue for three days, with the main ceremony scheduled for November 23.

The wedding has attracted major attention because of its grand scale and star-studded guest list. Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities are attending the functions, making it one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

The celebrations are being held at some of the most luxurious locations in Udaipur, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola, according to reports.

International artists are also performing at the wedding. Some names include Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Tiesto, Black Coffee, Cirque du Soleil, and DJ Aman Nagpal. Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor, and others are on the guest list.

Donald Trump Jr is also attending the wedding. Despite the luxurious arrangements, the exact cost of the wedding has not been revealed.

Comparison With Ambani Wedding

Many are comparing this wedding to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which reportedly cost around Rs 5000 crore. Their celebrations included months of events, international stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber, and even a luxury cruise featuring performances from Katy Perry and Backstreet Boys.

So far, there is no confirmed report that Netra and Vamsi’s wedding has crossed or matched this amount.

Net Worth: Raju Mantena vs. Mukesh Ambani

Netra’s father, Raju Mantena, is known for building successful pharmaceutical and healthcare companies such as Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, ICORE Healthcare, and the International Oncology Network. His work has focused on providing affordable advanced medicines worldwide.

As of 2025, his estimated net worth is around USD 20 million (approximately Rs 167 crore). In comparison, Mukesh Ambani’s family is among the richest in the world, with a net worth of Rs 9.55 lakh crore, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

While Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s wedding is grand and filled with global stars, there is no evidence yet that it is more expensive than Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

The Ambani celebration still appears to hold the record as one of the most expensive weddings in India.