One of the major reasons for this difference is the entry of Reliance Jio in India. Since its launch, Jio has sparked a data revolution by offering high-speed internet and unlimited calling at very low prices.

The demand for mobile services is growing rapidly in both Pakistan and India, with affordable data and calling plans widely available to millions of users. However, a closer look at the monthly recharge costs shows that India offers more budget-friendly options compared to Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the major telecom providers—Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone—offer a variety of monthly plans. Jazz provides a package with 30GB of data, 3000 on-net minutes, and 3000 SMS, costing between PKR 800 to 1200. Telenor offers a plan with 25GB of data and unlimited on-net calls for PKR 600 to 1000. Zong has a 30GB plan with 500 to 1000 minutes for PKR 700 to 1200, while Ufone’s balanced data and calling package ranges from PKR 500 to 900, according to reports.

In India, top telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) have introduced highly affordable and feature-rich plans. Jio offers a 28-day plan with 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for just Rs 299. Airtel provides 1.5GB of daily data with unlimited calls for Rs 319. Vi has a similar 2GB daily data plan with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for Rs 299.

When comparing average monthly costs, Pakistani users spend between PKR 800 to 1200 (roughly Rs 260 to Rs 390), while Indian users get comprehensive plans for Rs 299 to Rs 350.

One of the major reasons for this difference is the entry of Reliance Jio in India. Since its launch, Jio has sparked a data revolution by offering high-speed internet and unlimited calling at very low prices. This forced other telecom companies to lower their prices as well, making mobile services in India highly affordable and accessible.

In contrast, mobile data services in Pakistan remain comparatively more expensive, despite the growing demand and competitive market.