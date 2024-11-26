The bowler recently ignited a rumour after he pushed the like button on Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma’s backless photo.

Cricketer Mohammad Siraj has been hogging the limelight for his terrific performance in the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. He emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34 on Day 4, securing a historic 295-run win for India's largest-ever Test win in Australia in a five-match series. Besides the cricket pitch, Siraj grabbed attention for his social media engagement. The bowler recently ignited a rumour after he pushed the like button on Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma’s backless photo.

Mahira is quite active on social media. She often drops gorgeous photos of herself on social media, attracting major attention from fans and followers. Recently, she captivated hearts with her series of pictures in which she posed in a stunning backless traditional outfit. Not only fans but Siraj also fell for her picture and liked it. In no time, social media users began assuming that something was cooking between the two.

A user reacted, “Siraj bhai ne like kiya huaa hai.” The second user commented, “Mohmmad Siraj liked it.” The third user joked, “Love jihad on it's way.” The fourth user added, “Can we just normalise cricketers liking celebrities posts?” The post has left fans even more intrigued about a possible connection, as the two have never been spotted together. However, there has been no reaction from either party to the ongoing rumours.

For those unaware, Mahira was previously dating actor Paras Chhabra after their stint on Bigg Boss 13 house, however, they split in 2023. Paras confirmed the breakup, saying that they have not been on talking terms after a petty fight. Mahira unfollowed Paras and also removed his pictures from her social media account.

Siraj, on the other hand, is reportedly engaged to a girl who hails from his home town Hyderabad. According to sources Siraj and his family are planning a marriage ceremony soon. Siraj was earlier linked to actress Shraddha Kapoor after she praised him for his mindblowing bowling techniques.