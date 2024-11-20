Her comments came after unsubstantiated reports linked her to Alvarez, despite there being no evidence of a relationship between the pair.

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has reacted to rumours of an alleged affair with the ex-Premier League star Julian Alvarez. Her comments came after unsubstantiated reports linked her to Alvarez, despite there being no evidence of a relationship between the pair. Mia, 31, is seven years older than Alvarez, who is 24. But the age gap hasn't stopped social media from being abuzz with talk of linking the two.

But now, the Lebanese-American beauty responded to the claims on X. "To clear things up: I’m not dating anybody, and if I was, it certainly wouldn’t be someone not old enough to remember where they were on 9/11," she wrote. Alvarez, aka 'The Spider', is yet to comment on the allegations. Check out her tweet here:

To clear things up: I’m not dating anybody, and if I was, it certainly wouldn’t be someone not old enough to remember where they were on 9/11 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) November 19, 2024

However, Argentine professional footballer Alvarez is already in a long-term relationship with Maria Emilia Ferrero, a PE teacher turned influencer. Alvarez plays as a forward for La Liga club Atletico Madrid and the Argentina national team. Moreover, Mia married twice but is currently single.

Her career in pornographic films lasted approximately three months in 2014. She soon became the most-viewed performer. After quitting the adult film industry, Mia has been pursuing a new career as a social media personality. She is an influencer on several social media platforms including Instagram, with 26.1 million followers.

