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Is Jefferey Epstein alive? Viral video fuels claims of sighting in Florida, netizens say, ‘this can’t be a coincidence’

A viral video is being widely shared showing a man driving a convertible in on a highway in Florida. The video shared by a person in a car beside him has sparked debate around his death status. Netizens have widely reacted to the video.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 05:09 PM IST

Is Jefferey Epstein alive? Viral video fuels claims of sighting in Florida, netizens say, ‘this can’t be a coincidence’
A viral video shows a lookalike of Jefferey Epstein
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Is Jefferey Epstein alive? This question looms after a video goes viral on social media showing a person who looks almost like the American financier and child sex offender. The controversial video was recorded in Florida and taken from a moving vehicle on a highway. 

Viral video shows Epstein like man 

The viral video which has been widely shared shows a man looking like the late convict driving a convertible car just beside the vehicle from which the video was recorded. The man appears to bear similarity with Jefferey Epstein. He can be seen wearing a white cap and sunglasses.  

Many users were shocked and surprised to notice such a stark resemblance and started sharing the videos with the question: Is Jeffrey Epstein alive and living in Florida?

Jeffrey Epstein's death

Jeffrey Epstein died in jail in 2019. Authorities ruled his death as suicide. However, the viral video has again created debate online. According to reports Jeffrey Epstein had died in Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal jail in Manhattan, in 2019. Authorities claimed that he died by suicide. However, the viral video has again created debate online. 

Is Jefferey Epstein alive?

Presently, there is no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein is alive and living in Florida. Authorities officially termed his death as suicide after reviewing an autopsy report and investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Department of Justice.

The man in the viral video from Florida is of an unidentified man who only shares resemblance to Epstein. According to some fact-checks, the authorities have not yet identified the man and there is no proof that the person in the video is Epstein. The video shows a man who looks nearly like him leading to a renewed speculation online.

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