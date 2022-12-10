Is it safe to drink Pepsi with milk? Health experts open up on 'Dirty Soda' viral drink

Representational image

Pepsi launched a campaign Thursday encouraging customers to try the combination and use the hashtag #PilkandCookies (as in Pepsi plus milk) to showcase their Santa-friendly concoctions. Those who participate in the online challenge running through Christmas Day will have the chance to win cash.

“Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, in a statement about the campaign.

Pepsi is now publicizing the mix as its spin on “dirty soda,” a popular TikTok trend that combines soda with syrup and cream. Companies like PepsiCo (PEP) pay attention to what’s happening on TikTok, and often look for ways to get in on trends as a way to stay relevant to young consumers.

“With the rise of the ‘dirty soda’ trend on TikTok and throughout the country, we thought Pilk and Cookies would be a great way to unapologetically celebrate the holidays,” said Kaplan.

How drinking large amounts of soda with milk can affect health?

Garcia concedes Pepsi’s campaign is catchy, particularly around the holidays. Plus, prizes are involved.

“The common recommendation is to indulge with moderation, get a chance to try everything in small amounts,” Garcia says.

The problem is that if you partake in the campaign and consume Pilk and cookies, the sweet food treats only add to the sugar content. It’s your choice to give it a try, but she doesn’t recommend considering Pilk a nutritious source of vitamins and nutrients.

Pasquariello believes the beverage will eventually fizzle out as a trend — and sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think enough people who aren’t already consuming drinks like this would find Pilk all appealing or would regularly consume it for it to become a permanent staple in anyone’s diet,” Pasquariello says.

Pasquariello is honest: If her prediction is true, that’s probably a good thing.

“While there’s nothing inherently bad or “wrong about consuming soda or dairy, there’s no strong reason to be consuming either one,” she says. “When it comes to soda especially, the scientific community agrees that the higher one’s consumption of soda — and even diet soda — the higher one’s risk for a variety of chronic diseases as well as obesity.”

Several studies over the years have raised alarms about sugary beverage consumption.

For instance, two 2019 large U.S. cohortsTrusted Source of more than 37,000 men and nearly 80,700 women indicated that long-term sugary beverage consumption was associated with a higher risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Another large 2019 studyTrusted Source of more than 450,000 people from 10 European countries indicated that consuming total, sugar-sweetened, and artificially-sweetened soft drinks were linked with a higher chance of all-cause mortality.

Our knowledge of these facts makes the dirty soda trend interesting to Harbstreet.

“I think it might speak to a little rebellious nature in all of us — as in, I feel like I’m doing something I’m not supposed to be doing,” Harbstreet says.

Harbstreet can’t recommend it to everyone and says it depends on dietary needs. Individuals with diabetes and lactose intolerances should be particularly careful.

“Having diabetes doesn’t mean you can’t eat or drink carbs — you’ll just need to monitor for blood sugar changes and adjust insulin or medication accordingly,” Harbstreet says. “As for people with lactose intolerance, some milk options like Lactaid or A2 milk, [which is] milk made from cows who produce only the A2 protein, can soften the uncomfortable GI symptoms they’ll likely experience.”