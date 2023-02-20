Search icon
Is it okay for brother and sister to 'make love?': Islamabad university's question paper sparks row in Pakistan

The instructor was fired and accused of plagiarising the question from Google after the student outcry in Pakistan's Islamabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

COMSATS University in Islamabad, Pakistan, has come under fire for encouraging students to write essays on incestuous relationships. An image of the exam paper at the institution was posted online and quickly went viral, causing the outcry.

Students were tasked with writing an essay about the incestuous connection between a brother and a sister as part of the exam's written part. Images of the document quickly went viral on social media, with many calling for harsh punishment for the educator involved.

Dwan claims that after the controversy, university officials notified the Ministry of Science and Technology that the contract of the professor who posed the controversial question on the English composition test had been terminated.

The university terminated the teacher who framed the controversial question following the controversy. A letter from the Minister of Science and Technology reads, "The Hon'ble Federal Minister of Science and Technology has taken serious notice and shows his great concerns and grievance about the content of the quiz of English subject of Bachelors of Engineering of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI). The quiz was conducted on the 4th/5th of December, 2022. The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest among the families of the students."

One educator voiced scepticism about the assessment strategy, wondering why pupils' concerns were ignored until someone brought them to attention. Also, they speculated that the professor was let go only after the ministry found out about the scandal.

While the extra registrar claimed the dismissal occurred on January 5, the ministry was only informed on January 19. According to Dwan, the CUI responded to the government on February 2.

