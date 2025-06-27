He mentioned that the rising EMIs and limited finances are making it difficult for him to buy a house.

Frustrated by the constant surge in property rates in major metro cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, a man raised a question on Reddit if he could live full-time on a houseboat.

'I am unable to afford flats in any of the Indian cities - Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad. I am already aged out, so I won't be of workable age, for EMI's,' the man wrote.

'Is it legal for me to hire or buy a small boat, have a kitchen, bath and 2 rooms built on the room? All the cities have a few lakes, can I park these boats on the lakes or sea seashore and live there, the man added.

The man said that he was extremely frustrated with prices and needed some honest advice from the Redditors.

'I am frustrated with the prices. This is a serious question. House boat costs from 15 to 30 lakhs. Moreover if floods come, I will still be floating, he concluded.'

Social media reaction

Many users sympathised with his situation and agreed that buying a house has never been extremely difficult, while others highlighted the point, saying why is he not considering buying a house in the rural areas?

A user wrote, 'Why boat then, you can build a camper van for van life, just park it different places and live rent free!.'

Another user said, 'Have you considered buying a house in rural village area?'

A third user commented, 'You can buy houses in cities like pune with that budget. If you put together 5-10 more lakhs you can get yourself a 1BHK here in the city. If you go to outskirts then you may be able to also get a 2BHK with a view.'

Another user wrote, 'Houseboats are legal and commonly used in places like Kerala, but their operation is regulated, and overnight stays are typically allowed only as part of licensed tourism activities, not as a permanent residence. Long-term or permanent living on a boat may face challenges related to address proof, access to utilities, and compliance with maritime, environmental, and local municipal law's. You cannot simply dock a boat on a lake or seashore and use it as a permanent residence without obtaining permissions from local authorities, as most lakes and water bodies are public property and regulated by government agencies.'

