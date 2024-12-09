Shared on Instagram, the video’s caption described it as an “extraordinary moment” where the monkey appeared to give darshan to devotees.

A heartwarming moment from the Anjaneya Swamy temple has captured the attention of devotees and netizens alike. A monkey was seen holding a mace (gada) and wearing a garland, leaving those present in awe. The unique sight was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media.

The video has since attracted over 63,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many viewers have described the incident as a divine connection, sparking religious chants and admiration online.

Devotees flooded the comment section with messages of devotion, including “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Bajrangbali.” One user speculated about the divine significance, writing, “Pata nahi kis roop m aakar Hanuman mil jayenge” (You never know in which form Hanuman might appear). Another highlighted the mace, commenting, “Dharam ki raksha gada se hogi, Jay Shree Hanumant” (The mace will uphold dharma, hail Lord Hanuman).

Some users remarked on how animals might sense divine energy, with one saying, “Animals can feel the positivity of such sacred spaces.” Others expressed their amazement with chants like “Ram Ram” and praises for Lord Hanuman and his mother, Anjani.