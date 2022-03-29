'Is it a mask or a beard?’: Venkaiah Naidu asks MP Suresh Gopi – WATCH

Malayalam actor and BJP MP from Kerala Suresh Gopi sported a new beard look as he stood up to present his address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

His new look left Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu utterly confused.

Just after he started speaking, the Vice-President was compelled to ask if it was a mask or a grown-up beard.

The question left the members of the House in splits. Subsequently, Suresh Gopi explained that it was a beard and it was his new look for his next film.

He asked in Hindi: "(Mask hain? beard hain?) Is it a mask or a beard?"

Watch the video:

Suresh Gopi was delivering his speech for adivasis. The video has now gone viral on social media and netizens are appreciating the light-hearted moment in an otherwise noisy House.