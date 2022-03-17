Is it a garland or a mithai? Flower mithai in Maharashtra leaves people confused

Indian food is famous for its amazing blend of flavours and cultural influence across the world. Every corner of the country will have you look at food differently and taste different as well.

Over the years, evolving technology and influence from other countries has changed the way we cook and are constantly coming up with things that keep us ahead of time. From major restaurants to small shops, everyone is trying new things to make a name in the food industry.

Recently, a unique sweet seller has been discovered in the state of Maharashtra who creates sweets that look like a flower garland. The mithai is locally called the 'gathi'.

The sweet is prepared with thick sugar syrup that is divided into various parts. Then colour is added to the divided parts according to the look and feel that the seller wants for his garland. In this case, only one part gets colouring and the other one is left as it is. Then the syrup is poured into a mould that helps it take the shape of a garland.

Take a look at the video:

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Amar Sirohi, a food blogger. The shop that he visited belongs to Nashik. From the time posted, the video has got over 176k views, 7.9k likes.

The blogger informed in the video that this sweet is mostly consumed during Holi and Gudi Padwa.