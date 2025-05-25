Locals in Louisiana, New Orleans, has made an 'eerie' claim that the 'evil' Annabelle doll has gone missing! The doll, which is assumed to be possessed by an evil entity, was on its paranormal tour, and was last seen in Louisiana. However, now it has gone missing, as per social media users.

Recently, a fire broke out at the historic Nottoway plantations, also known as Nottoway Resort in White castle in Louisiana. There was no injury reported. Netizens were quick to link these fires to the 'presence' of Annabelle doll in Louisiana, New Orleans, during its paranormal US tour, hosted by The Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut.

Netizens are in 'Fear'

As the news of Annabelle getting lost has spread across social media users, netizens were shocked. One user said, 'I just saw a post on Facebook that they LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL? I’m fleeing the country goodbye.'

Another user commented, “THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL?? They take her on a tour around America...... AND THEN THEY LOOSE HER? BRAH?”

“wdym the annabelle doll is missing??? who tf lost her??? i was already not able to sleep,' reacted another.

Rumour debunked

But to debunk these rumours, Dan Rivera of NESPR went inside the Museum in Connecticut, and claimed that the Annaelle was still there. “She is NOT lost,” he posted with a photo. “Annabelle is back home inside the museum in Connecticut… for now.”

Officials have also confirmed that there is no connection between the fires with the Annabelle doll.

What is Annabelle Doll?

For those living under the rock, Annabelle is a haunted Raggedy Ann doll that is reportedly possessed. It is said to be believed that this doll behaves strangely and does many paranormal activities. Many have had a strange and weird feeling around this doll.Three films on the 'real-life' story of Annabelle have been made- Annabelle (2014), its sequel Annabelle: Creation (2017) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).