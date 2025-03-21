The widely circulated video on X shows the chaat vendor standing at his stall near Andheri Station while a person holds up a phone displaying Gautam Adani’s picture, comparing their appearances.

Adding a humorous twist, the video’s caption reads:

"Gautam Adani’s brother sells chaat near Andheri railway station, while Gautam is a billionaire. Yet, he gets no help from his brother. Sad."

Many users were amused by the striking similarity and the amusing caption, and they flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. Some, though, tried to confirm the veracity of the claim. They disproved the video's assertion by confirming the vendor's lack of affiliation with Gautam Adani using Grok, an AI-powered fact-checking tool.

The Adani Group, a global conglomerate with operations in the energy, mining, logistics, agribusiness, real estate, financial services, and defence industries, was founded and is chaired by Gautam Adani.