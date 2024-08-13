Is garlic vegetable or spice? Madhya Pradesh HC says...

Viral
Garlic is often used as a spice in cooking, but commonly called a vegetable. It belongs to the same vegetable family as onions, leeks, and shallots. However, because of its strong flavour, it is commonly treated as a spice in culinary contexts. Recently, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that garlic should be classified as a vegetable. The court's ruling reinstates a February 2017 decision by a single bench of the High Court.
The issue began in 2015 when the Madhya Pradesh market board passed a resolution that classified garlic as a vegetable. However, the agriculture department soon reversed that decision, labelling garlic as a spice according to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act of 1972. The Potato Onion Garlic Commission Agent Association challenged this in 2016, leading to a court ruling in 2017 that classified garlic as a vegetable. However, this decision was controversial, as some businessmen argued it benefited commission agents more than farmers.
In January 2024, a two-judge bench overturned the 2017 ruling, reclassifying garlic as a spice. The court stated that the initial decision would have mainly benefited traders, not the farmers. However, in March 2024, garlic traders and commission agents sought a review of this order. The court has now restored the 2017 ruling, allowing garlic to be classified as a vegetable.
The court emphasised that market rules should be made in the interest of farmers, ensuring they receive fair prices for their produce.