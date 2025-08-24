Is Donald Trump’s health deteriorating? Viral photo shows big patch in his hand, raises concerns, WATCH

A viral photo of US President Donald Trump shocked everyone as it showed him with visible make-up on one of his hands. Trump covered his right hand with his left hand as he spoke in the White House on Friday.

A viral photo of US President Donald Trump shocked everyone as it showed him with visible make-up on one of his hands. The 79-year-old President was seen in Washington DC on Friday with a big and heavy patch of foundation on his hand which raised concerns about his health. The foundation, which was a lighter shade than his skin, was seen on his hand during his visit to the People’s House Museum.

On Friday, while the President was seen hosting a World Cup event in the Oval Office, it was observed that Trump covered his right hand with his left hand as he spoke. However, the big patch of foundation became visible when he stood up. Though, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not explicitly reveal the reason behind the makeup, instead, she released a statement the next day saying Trump shakes more hands than any other president in history.

Talking to media, she was trying to explain the situation and told The Independent, “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.”

Incidents of makeup

The incident of makeup on Trump’s hands is not the first as this was seen earlier as well. During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 24, reporters captured his patchy hand. In another incident in late July, similar patch was seen during meetings with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

To explain the frequent hand patch, every time the White House issued almost the same statements explaining Trump’s frequent hand-shaking.

Is Trump’s health deteriorating?

Donald Trump’s health has been a source of concern for many months. Photos of his legs in a different condition surfaced in July while he was watching the FIFA Club World Cup. The photos grabbed huge attention online. The White House quickly issued a statement calling it the reason behind chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which vein valves in the legs fail to work properly, causing blood to pool and pressure to build.

Trump went through a physical examination in April, after which White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella stated the president was in “excellent cognitive and physical health.” He said that these were bruises on Trump’s hands which may be the result of taking aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease.