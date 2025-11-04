Is Baba Vanga's alien prediction coming true? Watch out for what latest NASA report says...

In their observations, scientists found that the object is roughly the size of Manhattan and is estimated to weigh around 33 billion tons. What’s most surprising is that it appears to be emitting nickel tetracarbonyl, a compound never previously detected in any comet.

As the year draws to a close, renowned Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, whose prophecies and premonitions have consistently attracted global attention, is being talked about once again. For 2026, Baba Vanga had warned about rising gold prices, civil unrest, economic hardships, a cash crisis and even the appearance of aliens. What has left people stunned is a new revelation from NASA.

According to recent reports, a mysterious object in our galaxy has puzzled scientists for several months. This interstellar object, named 3I/ATLAS, is unlike anything they’ve seen before. An astrophysicist from Harvard University has made a shocking claim — suggesting that the object might not be a natural celestial body, but possibly a spacecraft linked to alien technology.

Typically, comets form a glowing tail that trails behind them. However, this mysterious object, 3I/ATLAS, is producing light in the forward direction, as if something is shining from its front — an unusual and unexplained phenomenon.

NASA has confirmed that 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19, but assured there’s no threat to our planet since it will remain at a safe distance of about 240 million kilometers.

The discovery has sparked widespread curiosity, with many now linking this strange event to Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy about extraterrestrial encounters.