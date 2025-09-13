Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience

Known for often sharing glimpses of her time spent in India, Julia this time focused on a topic that is a major topic of conversation among women everywhere: safety.

A French woman who moved to Gujarat a year ago says she has never felt safer anywhere and shared her experience in a now viral post on X.

Julia Chaigneau, who moved to India almost two years ago, called the move one of the best decisions of her life.

Known for often sharing glimpses of her time spent in India, Julia this time focused on a topic that is a major topic of conversation among women everywhere: safety.

"Being a woman, safety is always on my mind. So when I first moved to India, many of my friends were worried about me," she wrote, "but living in a prohibition state changed my perspective."

Julia explained that living in a place where certain city-level decrees are in place has changed the level of safety in her everyday life. She also credited her gated community in Ahmedabad, where she said there is not only safety but also a welcoming feel, where both Indians and foreigners live.

"This doesn't mean that everywhere in India is safe; every city and every state is different. But from my experience, living in Ahmedabad has been really great," she concluded.

Social media users soon added their opinions about the city in the comments section. "Thank you for sharing your beautiful experience about my city," wrote a user.

"Ahmedabad is great for women. I have been here for more than 15 years and I don't have to think twice before taking a taxi or walking at 2 am," said a user. While another added, "I also live in Ahmedabad and I think it is the safest city in India."

This is not the first time Julia Chagno has been in the headlines. Just last week he shared his first experience of trying Onam Sadhya.

