‘Iron man in puja’: Boy’s clever hack to avoid smoke impresses netizens, watch

The clip is from a Lord Ganesha puja at home, as devotees across the world recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, with great enthusiasm.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

If you have ever attended a puja, you would be familiar with the struggle to keep your eyes open amid the smoke rising from the havan fire, which often leaves you teary-eyed. While most people just endure it silently, a young child came up with a clever solution, and his smart idea has now gone viral online.

The clip is from a Lord Ganesha puja at home, as devotees across the world recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, with great enthusiasm. While some visited temples, some performed rituals to welcome Bappa at home. This special video capturing a family's celebration has won the hearts of viewers on the internet.

The young boy wore an Iron Man mask

In the video, a young boy is seen sitting with his family. Everyone's attention was on the havan, where wood and ghee were burning and clouds of smoke were rising in the air. But unlike the adults, the boy was not ready to be bothered by the smoke. Can you guess what his solution was? An Iron Man mask! Dressed in a yellow kurta, the boy wore the superhero's mask to protect his face from the smoke. He is seen performing Puja peacefully with his family.

The user who shared the clip on the platform wrote over the video, "Gen alpha remains undefeated, yaar, just hit a pro move." In the caption, she wrote, "This generation is made differently," followed by a laughing face emoji.

Watch the viral video: 

 

 

Social media reactions

In no time, the video went viral and social media users couldn't stop laughing while praising the little kid's creative solution. "They have to appreciate this, the way he is using that toy to save his face, this generation is definitely too smart for their own good," said a user.

Another user also praised his parents for allowing him to express his creativity, saying, "Congratulations to the kid for figuring out what works, and congratulations to the parents for allowing him to express his creativity! Win-win!"

Another user commented, "Ancient problems need modern solutions."

Another person joked, "Havan Man from Iron Man." Someone else said, "Iron Man's Vijay Yagna before every fight."

