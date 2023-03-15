Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for the first time ever, pic goes viral

Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan remains very active on social media as he keeps on sharing videos and pictures related to his personal life with fans. Now, Irfan Pathan has shared a photo on Instagram with his wife Safa Baig and the photo has now gone viral.

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig’s latest photo has gone viral because every time Irfan shares a picture of his wife he ensures that Safa Baig’s face is not visible in the photo as Safa prefers to remain under purdah. But the picture which Irfan Pathan has shared now on Instagram shows Safa Baig’s face for the first time ever.

Few days ago, some pictures of Safa Pathan had gone viral in which she can be seen carrying a handbag as she appeared in public with Irfan Pathan. She had covered her face with a mask and had opted for a scarf to cover her head. It is to be noted that scarf is used by many Muslim women across the globe to cover the head.

Irfan is still associated with cricket as he has turned commentator after retirement. Irfan Pathan currently does commentary for Star Sports. Apart from this, Irfan is currently representing India Maharaja, captained by Gautam Gambhir, in the Legends League Cricket 2023. Irfan Pathan has played a total of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20 matches for India in his international career.