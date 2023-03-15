Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for the first time ever, pic goes viral

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig’s latest photo has gone viral because every time Irfan shares a picture of his wife he ensures that Safa Baig’s face is not visible in the photo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Irfan Pathan reveals wife Safa Baig's face for the first time ever, pic goes viral
Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig

Former Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan remains very active on social media as he keeps on sharing videos and pictures related to his personal life with fans. Now, Irfan Pathan has shared a photo on Instagram with his wife Safa Baig and the photo has now gone viral.

Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig’s latest photo has gone viral because every time Irfan shares a picture of his wife he ensures that Safa Baig’s face is not visible in the photo as Safa prefers to remain under purdah. But the picture which Irfan Pathan has shared now on Instagram shows Safa Baig’s face for the first time ever.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Few days ago, some pictures of Safa Pathan had gone viral in which she can be seen carrying a handbag as she appeared in public with Irfan Pathan. She had covered her face with a mask and had opted for a scarf to cover her head. It is to be noted that scarf is used by many Muslim women across the globe to cover the head.

Irfan is still associated with cricket as he has turned commentator after retirement. Irfan Pathan currently does commentary for Star Sports. Apart from this, Irfan is currently representing India Maharaja, captained by Gautam Gambhir, in the Legends League Cricket 2023. Irfan Pathan has played a total of 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20 matches for India in his international career.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, known for playing Khopdi in Nukkad, passes away at 70
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.