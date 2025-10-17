FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent or fraud one

Ahead of Diwali, IRCTC warns passengers against fake agents using illegal IDs. You should always verify tickets, book only through official sources, and check agent details to make sure they are safe and genuine bookings.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 12:07 PM IST

IRCTC Scam Alert: How to check if your train ticket is booked by genuine agent or fraud one
As Diwali approaches, many people are preparing to travel across India to celebrate the festival with their families. With this festive rush, train bookings on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) platform have increased.

However, IRCTC has issued an alert for passengers, warning them about rising scams involving fake agents and unauthorised user IDs being used to book train tickets illegally.

Fake IDs and unauthorised bookings

According to IRCTC, some individuals are using fake user IDs to book multiple train tickets and then selling them at higher prices. This practice is strictly illegal. IRCTC has advised passengers to remain cautious and avoid dealing with any unauthorised or unknown agents claiming to provide confirmed tickets.

The safest way to book train tickets is through the official third-party website, either the IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in, the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app, or authorised IRCTC agents. Booking through these sources ensures that the tickets are genuine and the transaction is completely secure.

How to check if your ticket is genuine

Booking train tickets through IRCTC is quite easy, but fake tickets continue to be a problem, especially during festive seasons. To verify whether your ticket is real, here’s what you should do:

Verify PNR Status: Always check your ticket’s PNR status on the official IRCTC website or mobile app. Genuine tickets show proper booking details immediately.

Check for IRCTC Logo and Watermark: Authentic tickets carry the IRCTC logo, a watermark, and a valid booking ID. Fake ones may have blurry prints, spelling errors, or missing details.

Avoid Unknown Agents: Never buy tickets from random agents, social media sellers, or third-party websites that IRCTC does not recognise.

Confirm via 139 or RailYatri App: You can also verify your ticket details by sending an SMS to 139 or using the RailYatri app.

If you find any suspicious ticket or transaction, report it immediately to the IRCTC helpline or through the official IRCTC complaint portal.

How to identify tickets booked by authorised agents

IRCTC has provided some easy ways to identify if your ticket has been booked through a legitimate authorised agent.

Agent Details on the Ticket: If your ticket is booked through an authorised agent, the first page will clearly display the agent’s name, address, and unique agency code. This confirms that the booking was done through a registered IRCTC partner.

ALSO READ: Good news for passengers: Indian Railways introduces 2 Vande Bharat trains between New Delhi and Patna ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja, check route, fare, stoppages, more

‘Normal User’ Label: If the top of the ticket says 'Normal User', it means the booking was made from a personal user ID, not an authorised agent’s account.

Tips for safe ticket booking

Here are a few simple safety tips shared by IRCTC to help passengers book tickets securely:

Use Only Official Platforms: Always use the official IRCTC website or mobile app for booking train tickets.

Verify Agent Authorisation: If you’re using an agent, check that they are officially registered with IRCTC. A complete list of authorised agents is available on the IRCTC website.

Check Ticket Details Carefully: Look for the IRCTC logo, watermark, and booking ID. Avoid tickets that look unclear or suspicious.

Do Not Share Personal Details: Avoid sharing your payment or personal information on unverified sites, social media, or WhatsApp links.

Report Scams Promptly: If you suspect a fake booking or illegal sale, contact the IRCTC helpline or report it on the official website.

ALSO READ: Step inside Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s luxurious Mumbai apartment featuring rare MF Husain paintings, its worth Rs…

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
