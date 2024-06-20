Twitter
Viral

IRCTC does not allow passengers to select their preferred seat, here's why

Ever wondered why you can't choose your seat on Indian trains? It's all about physics. Indian Railways' seat allocation system aims to evenly distribute passenger weight across coaches for enhanced safety and stability.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:56 AM IST

Have you ever wondered why booking a seat on an Indian train feels different from reserving one at a theater? The answer lies in physics.

Unlike a stationary theater hall, a train is a dynamic, moving entity where safety considerations are paramount. Indian Railways' ticket booking system operates with a unique principle: distributing passenger loads evenly across its coaches to enhance safety and stability.

Imagine a train with multiple coaches, each containing 72 seats. When you book your ticket, the system strategically assigns seats to achieve a balanced distribution throughout the train. For instance, it typically starts filling seats from the middle of the train towards the ends, ensuring an equal weight distribution among all coaches.

Why such meticulous planning? The rationale is straightforward: an evenly distributed load minimizes the risk of derailment and ensures smoother operation when the train negotiates curves or applies brakes. This approach is crucial because uneven weight distribution can lead to varying forces acting on different parts of the train during movement, potentially compromising its stability.

"If the seats were allocated randomly," explains the system, "some coaches could end up significantly heavier or lighter than others. This disparity would exacerbate safety concerns during travel, particularly when the train accelerates, decelerates, or turns."

Therefore, when you book a ticket closer to the departure date, you might find yourself assigned to an upper berth or a seat nearer the ends of the coach. This allocation isn't arbitrary; it's part of Indian Railways' strategy to maintain equilibrium within each coach and across the entire train.

In essence, every booking made through IRCTC contributes to the broader goal of ensuring passenger safety through thoughtful seat allocation. Next time you board a train and find yourself in an unexpected seat, remember: it's all about the physics of balance and stability in motion.

