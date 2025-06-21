Iran leads global production of this spice with 90% share due to ideal climate, traditional farming, and government support.

Saffron, often called the "red gold", is the most expensive spice in the world. It comes from the stigma of the Crocus sativus flower and is known for its bright colour, rich aroma, and distinct taste. Among all the countries that grow saffron, Iran stands far ahead of the rest. Iran produces about 90% of the world’s saffron, with estimates ranging from 190 to over 430 metric tons each year. This makes Iran not only the largest saffron producer but also the top exporter of this valuable spice. The country’s success in saffron production is the result of several important factors. Firstly, Iran’s climate is perfect for saffron cultivation. The semi-arid and arid weather, along with cold winters and warm, dry springs, allows the Crocus flowers to grow well and produce high yields. Regions like Khorasan, Kerman, and Ilam are especially known for saffron farming.

Secondly, Iran has a long history and deep-rooted traditions in saffron cultivation. Farmers in rural areas have passed down manual harvesting techniques for generations, helping preserve quality and increase efficiency. The process of handpicking saffron stigmas is delicate, but Iranian farmers have mastered it.

The Iranian government also plays a strong role. It supports saffron farmers with policies and programs that ensure good production and maintain export standards. As a result, Iranian saffron is known worldwide for its deep red colour, strong flavour, and high levels of crocin and picrocrocin, which give saffron its colour and taste.

Apart from Iran, other countries like India, Spain, Greece, and Morocco also grow saffron, though in smaller quantities.

India is the second-largest producer, growing between 6 and 22 metric tons annually, mainly in Jammu and Kashmir.

Spain produces 1 to 8.3 metric tons each year, especially from the La Mancha region. Spanish saffron is known for its milder flavour.

Greece, particularly the Kozani area, grows about 3 to 4 metric tons, and its saffron is of premium quality.

Morocco, the biggest producer in Africa, grows 1.5 to 2 metric tons yearly in the Taliouine region. Moroccan saffron has a unique taste.

While these countries offer their own unique varieties of saffron, Iran remains the global leader—thanks to its ideal climate, traditional farming methods, and government support.