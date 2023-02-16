Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

iral video: Restaurant serves pasta in a ‘fancy’ wine glass, netizens ask 'why'

However, plating is not for everyone, as proven by this video shared on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

iral video: Restaurant serves pasta in a ‘fancy’ wine glass, netizens ask 'why'
screengrab

New Delhi: It's common for upscale restaurants to entice customers not only with delicious food but also with delightful services that tempt them to return as regulars. The way a dish is presented to guests is one of the important factors that excite the fine-dining experience because it lures them to take a bite! However, plating is not for everyone, as proven by this video shared on Twitter.

Shared on Twitter, the video shows a person serving pasta to a customer in a restaurant. However, the clip continues to show that the attendant brought the pasta in a wine glass. After removing the glass, the pasta falls unevenly over the plate and the man throws the grated cheese on top of the glass on the pasta.

The post received over 1.2 million views and numerous reactions. Almost every Twitter user who commented on the video highlighted the importance of the unusual presentation. Many people also pointed out that the restaurant attempted to be stylish but failed badly.

Take a look at a few reactions below:
An individual in the Twitter comments section said, "it’s killing me that it all lands unevenly on the plate like what was the PURPOSE. " Another person added, "The amount of sauce now stuck in that glass and not on the pasta is heartbreaking" "Is this a wine glass? This is not fancy it’s extra budget…. And for noddles and cheese…," wrote a third.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.