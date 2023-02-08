Search icon
AI-generated baby potraits of Shark Tank judges wows internet, Anupam Mittal responds

A fan of the show has now shared a slew of AI-generated photos depicting how these sharks would appear as children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

AI-generated baby potraits of Shark Tank judges wows internet, Anupam Mittal responds
screengrab

New Delhi: Shark Tank India is currently one of the most popular TV shows in India. Over the course of two seasons, the judges who appeared on the reality shows as investors developed their own cult following. A fan of the show has now shared a slew of AI-generated photos depicting how these sharks would appear as children. While the producers may have dropped Bharat Pe co-founder from the show, this fan did not. The images of the sharks' baby avatars were posted on Instagram by a digital artist named as Shahid. Pictures of Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain were included in the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sahid (@sahixd)

“Baby avatars of the Sharks of @sharktank.india season 1 & 2. Who is your favourite Shark?," reads the caption of post. 

Shark Anupam Mittal appeared to be disappointed after seeing the photos. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Ye kya bana diya bhai. Kyun sata rahe ho? (what have you made, why are you troubling us?).” 

Isn't it adorable? This post was dropped on January 23rd and has been liked by 25,000 people since it was shared. See how netizens reacted to this viral post.

"Bro, why does Anupam have six fingers?" one user wondered. "Baby Namita ji has my heart," another user wrote. "Ashneer looks like a Parle-G baby," one user adds.

