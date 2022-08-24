IPS Sandeep Mittal hears Om sound in NASA's black hole viral audio, gets brutally trolled

NASA viral audio of black hole.

Tamil Nadu's ADGP, Sandeep Mittal, on Tuesday tweeted that NASA's viral audio of a black hole's sound was in fact the 'om' sound, one of the most sacred words in Hinduism. The Indian Police Service officer said," This sound has been named Om by our sages. The advent of the universe and its end -- everything is Om. This sound has the capacity to bring about the end of the world. This is more impactful than anything, organism, or planet. When we say it is called superstition, but when NASA says it is science". The highly educated officer is being brutally trolled on Twitter for his remark.

A user named Samir Ansari tweeted to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sarcastically saying," Your state will achieve new heights under such people".

Another user named Jesse Jat said, "Religion is a culture of faith science is a culture of doubt. Both can never be unified, even you know it. But we understand such tweets have to be made to attract devotees".

"NASA will soon find the Sheshnag that is carrying the Earth on its head," Anup Kumar Rai tweeted.

Twitter user Shailesh said, "Surprised that people like you believed in such claims. NASA never said it’s OM. It’s a sound that when you dip yourself in water also would make. Any vacuum and close space movement of air would make such sound."

Beenu Pasi tweeted, "Don't say anything sir. NASA has proof, I can't find the Om sound. Don't be a laughing stock. Let science and religion be distinguishable".

Mrisha backed the IPS officer. "They don’t even trust the existence of our Vedic village much before their civilizations. We haven’t learned to sell ourselves to the world what America knows very well."

"Not in agreement with your tweet!! Did the seers told you about the Om sound from the NASA video," Dheeraj Gupta said.

NASA released the audio of a black hole 200 million light-years away.

"The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!" it tweeted.