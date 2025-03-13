In his Instagram video, Sharma emphasised that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is not just about knowledge but also about overcoming emotional challenges. However, a grammar error in the video has caught the attention of social media users.

An IPS officer's motivational video about cracking the UPSC civil services exam has become widely popular. The video, which features Sameer Sharma, an IPS officer who once struggled academically with 34% in Class 11 and 24 backlogs in engineering, has gained attention not only for its inspiring message but also for an unexpected grammatical error.

Sharma, who worked hard to secure a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS), recently shared a video on Instagram, reflecting on his 18-month UPSC preparation.

In his Instagram video, Sharma emphasised that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is not just about knowledge but also about overcoming emotional challenges.

He highlighted his 18-month preparation into four key lessons for aspiring civil servants.

In his post, he explained:

"Crisis makes person strong."

"UPSC is not just an exam, it's an emotional battle you must win!"

4 Key Lessons from My 18-Month UPSC Journey:

Emotional Resilience – "The biggest fight was with my own doubts and fears. Controlling emotions was the real game-changer.

Crisis to Comeback – "Faced multiple setbacks, but every crisis was a chance to rise stronger."

Consistency Over Perfection – "I started from zero, but small daily efforts built my foundation."

Mindset is Everything – "Believing in myself when nothing seemed to work made all the difference."

However, some observant social media users were amused by a grammatical error in the video.

The IPS officer's video has garnered immense popularity, gaining over 9 million views and numerous comments. Many UPSC aspirants expressed gratitude for the life lessons shared by Sharma, while others commended his inspiring journey.

One user hailed it as "one of the greatest comebacks of all time," while another requested Sharma to share his study strategy.

However, several Instagram users noticed a grammatical error in Sharma's video. They pointed out that in the fourth slide, he mistakenly wrote, "Do not heard about UPSC 18 months before exam."

Another user sarcastically remarked, "IPS mein English subject nahi hota kay? (Is English not a subject required for becoming an IPS?)"

A user questioned, "4th slide me grammar galat hai, IPS? (fourth slide has wrong grammar, IPS?)"

Several users simply commented "Do not heard" to bring the oversight to Sharma's attention.