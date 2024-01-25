Republic Day 2024: IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma whose life inspired '12th Fail' movie gets meritorious service medal

The medal is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

Unless you have been living under a rock for a while, you must have heard the name IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the Hindi movie '12th Fail' featuring actor Vikrant Massey. Since the release of the movie in October 2023, the IPS officer has given numerous interviews and inspired many. Now, the 2005-batch IPS has been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) by the Union Home Ministry. The medal is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

IPS Sharma is among 37 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who have been awarded various police and fire service medals on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. A statement from the ministry named Sharma, his batchmate from the Bihar cadre Jitender Rana and a few others as the recipients of the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Both Sharma and Rana are on deputation to the CISF and posted with the force's Aviation Security Wing (ASG). The two officers head the CISF units at the Mumbai and Delhi airports respectively as the chief airport security officer (CASO).

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma is a 2005-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He hails from Chambal near Morena district of Madhya Pradesh. Manoj Sharma cracked UPSC exam in fourth attempt and got 121 rank. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' was based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

