IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma meets 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey, calls him...

12th Fail, the film made on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, was a huge hit and was loved by many, as they related to his journey and struggles during the UPSC preparation. The film, made by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starring Vikrant Massey, recently won some awards.

The film won Filmfare award for Best Director, Best Actor, (Critics), Best Editing and Best Screenplay, and Best Film. To celebrate this huge moment and big win, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma recently posted a sweet message on X.

Posting on X, he wrote, “Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai (When one Manoj comes to another Manoj to show his Filmfare trophy, then the love increases more)."

He also shared a photo of himself and Vikrant Massey holding a trophy.

The post went viral and netizens showed their love and affection in the comment section.

One user wrote, "What a moment! Truly full of inspiration."

Another user said, "Well deserved sir. Your story and his acting were really heart touching. It was one of the best movies."

A third user said, "Sir abhi toh National award Milana baki hai (Sir, National Award is also left for now.)"