RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli's century sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter, check viral social media reactions

With his seventh century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli overtook Chris Gayle's record for the most IPL hundreds.

With 13 fours and one six, Kohli needed 60 balls to reach the century milestone. Along with this accomplishment, Kohli joined Jos Buttler and Shikhar Dhawan as the third player to score successive IPL hundreds.

In a game that had to be won in order to advance to the Playoffs, Kohli's undefeated century of 101 assisted RCB in setting GT a 198-run goal.

The former captain of both India and the RCB also scored 600 runs for the third time in 16 IPL seasons during the 2023 season. In an IPL season, Kohli still holds the record with 973 runs, which he scored in 2016. Additionally, the 34-year-old ran more than 600 times during the 2013 campaign.

Kohli’s Fans couldn’t keep calm about this achievement and reacted in a hilarious way on social media. Check out some.

