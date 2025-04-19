Rishabh Pant made headlines during the IPL 2025 auction when he became the most expensive buy in the history of the tournament, fetching a whopping 27 crores from LSG. However, despite the high price tag, the wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to live up to expectations.

Rishabh Pant is back to competitive cricket with a remarkable return in IPL 2025, however, there have been hurdles in the way for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper. On Saturday evening, his tough run with the bat persisted as he was dismissed awkwardly by Wanindu Hasaranga after scoring only 3 runs from 9 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Pant tried to manage to get a leading edge while he was trying to reverse-sweep a googly bouncing beyond what was thought of it.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel grabbed the ball almost after losing it on the edge. This led the LSG captain feel disheartened walking off the field without even watching the umpire's signal. Though he was full of energy and a good intent, he could not pull it off lacking strategic moves. This poor performance and a loss at an edge led the LSG co-owner Sanjiv Goenka giving a stark reaction after LSKvsRR match which went viral on social media prompting users to spark a meme fest as a result.

One of the users posted a photo where Sanjeev Goenka is seen angry behind a visibly scared Rishabh Pant. The words on the photo read, “The team which was losing from all other teams how did you get defeat from it.”

Another user jokingly posted a video of Rohit Sharma talking to LSG co-owner and wrote the caption, “Rohit Sharma to Sanjiv Goenka: "sir why worry when you have lord.” Meanwhile, a user criticised both the player and the team’s co-owner saying, “Rishabh Pant, you fraud why you play T20 cricket? When you will justify your price tag ? Sanjiv Goenka is the biggest clown that's why he has given a test palyer 27 cr.”

Rishabh Pant has struggled to make a consistent impact with the bat in IPL 2025. His performances have been underwhelming, with scores of 0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, and most recently 3 in his seven innings so far. Aside from a solid knock against the Chennai Super Kings, he’s appeared out of touch and lacking in confidence.

Rishabh Pant made headlines during the IPL 2025 auction when he became the most expensive buy in the history of the tournament, fetching a whopping 27 crores from LSG. However, despite the high price tag, the wicketkeeper-batter has struggled to live up to expectations, managing just 106 runs so far. Notably, Pant's runs this season have come off 108 balls, boasting a strike rate of 98.14 and an average of 15.14. His recent score of 63 against CSK was not enough to secure a win for LSG.

Talking about the match, Avesh Khan showcased his bowling prowess as LSG narrowly defeated RR by 2 runs on the last ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive 74 off 52 for RR in the chase of 181 was overshadowed by Avesh's 3 for 37. Earlier, Aiden Markram's 66 off 45 balls and Ayush Badoni's 50 off 34 helped LSG post a total of 180 for 5 after captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bat first.