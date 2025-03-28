The collaboration of Nothing company and RCB led IPL fans to connect the two hilariously. Fans of the IPL and the team joked about the quirky partnership which gave a major attention and popularity to the brand and social media was abuzz with discussing the consequences of this collab.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League, the world’s richest cricket league. The team is comprised of great cricketers like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, Glenn Maxwell. However, when RCB announced its official smartphone partner, even the most loyal fans could not help but come up with quirky jokes on the announcement.

What is Nothing?

Carl Pei is the founder of Nothing, the smartphone and electronics manufacturing company, which he started four years ago in London. He is also the co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. He visited India many times and even chatted in desi style with Indians which made him popular in the country.

Nothing’s collaboration with RCB

Soon after the launch of the company’s new smartphones- Nothing 3a and 3a Pro in India, it also announced its entry in the IPL 2025 season. They are the sponsoring company of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Announcing their sponsorship, Nothing’s official ‘X’ handle wrote: “The perfect partnership doesn’t exi…” The poster included Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Liam Livingstone standing together and posing for the smartphone brand.

The perfect partnership doesn't exi... pic.twitter.com/1uupEyIptA — Nothing India (@nothingindia) March 24, 2025

IPL fans joke on the partnership

Their collaboration led IPL fans to connect the two hilariously. Fans of the IPL and the team joked about the quirky partnership which gave a major attention and popularity to the brand and social media was abuzz with discussing the consequences of this collab. “Out of all of them, imagine choosing RCB," wrote one. “I could agree more: Team sponsor: NOTHING, Team's IPL trophy: NOTHING,” joked another. Another user connected the brand name with the IPL team and wrote, “Nothing about to make something of RCB’s trophy cabinet.”