As Royal Challengers Bengaluru storms into the IPL final after a nail-biting season, excitement is reaching fever pitch across Karnataka. But one fan has taken his passion to the next level — by writing directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Read on to know more.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) storms into the IPL final after a nail-biting season, excitement is reaching fever pitch across Karnataka. But one fan has taken his passion to the next level — by writing directly to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to declare June 3rd a state-wide public holiday if RCB lifts the IPL trophy.

In a heartfelt letter that's now gone viral on social media, Shivananda Mallannavar from Gokak made a unique request to the CM: mark the day of RCB's potential victory as "RCB Fans’ Festival" and grant a government holiday.

This comes as RCB reaches the final after a dramatic comeback season — their first finals appearance in nine years.

The letter reads “If RCB wins, celebrations will break out in every home. It will be a festival-like atmosphere across the state,” Shivananda wrote in his letter dated May 28. “So, please declare June 3rd as an official holiday to mark this historic moment."





Fans have flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram with support for the idea, with hashtags like #RCBFansHoliday and #IfRCBWins trending across Karnataka.

So far, there’s been no official response from the Chief Minister’s Office — but with momentum building and the state gripped by RCB fever, all eyes are now on June 3rd.

Will RCB finally bring the cup home? And more importantly… will Karnataka get a day off to celebrate? Only time will tell.