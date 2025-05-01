MS Dhoni hit a one-handed six that was caught by Ravindra Jadeja, who then joyfully celebrated the catch.

In a heartwarming moment for CSK fans, Dhoni's powerful one-handed six against PBKS on Wednesday, April 30, was caught by teammate Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, positioned just outside the CSK pavilion at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, celebrated with a double fist-pump and a smile before returning the ball to the field.

In the 19th over, Dhoni faced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. On the second ball, he charged down the pitch and hit a shot over long on. Although his bottom hand came off the bat, the ball still cleared the boundary, landing in Jadeja's hands.

However, the celebration was brief. Chahal, the league's most successful bowler, responded strongly. He later dismissed Dhoni in the same over, concluding Dhoni's quick innings of 11 runs off 4 balls, which included the memorable six.

Chahal then achieved a remarkable hat-trick in the same over, his second in IPL history, concluding with figures of 4/32 in three overs. His spell led to CSK being bowled out for 190 in 19.1 overs, despite a strong start.

In the second innings, half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran Singh guided PBKS to victory, which was secured on the fourth ball of the final over.

Meanwhile, coming to the match, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK was 48/3 at one point, then a 78-run stand between Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis (32 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six) helped them get back in the innings. Curran continued to fire single-handedly, making 88 in 47 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. CSK was bundled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. It was a hat-trick from Yuzvendra Chahal (4/32) that made CSK collapse from 172/4 to 190 all out.