Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma made history on Saturday, April 12 by making his IPL century debut off 40 balls against Punjab Kings. In a dramatic clash, the 24-year-old left-hander became the highest individual scorer of a century in the history of IPL. However, the opener slowed down at the season’s start but finally gave an electrifying performance by scoring an excellent 141 runs, which enabled SRH to set a massive target of 256 runs against the PBKS.

Yuvraj Singh's funny dig at Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma prompted Yuvraj Singh almost at the end of his century to praise the opener’s young skills that let SRH shine in the ongoing IPL. Sharma took two singles to complete his century. The mentor of the century maker tweeted, “Wah sharma ji ke bete ! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single ! Itni maturity ha am nahi ho rahi! (Abhishek, you’ve taken two singles after 98; we don’t usually have this much maturity) Great knock Very well played. These openers are a treat to watch together.”

Social media showers praise

Priety Zinta, who owns PBKS, also praised Abhishek Sharma and wrote, “Tonight belongs to Abhishek Sharma! What a talent & what an unbelievable knock. Congratulations SRH.! As for us , best to forget tonight and move on as it’s early days in the tournament & such games are best forgotten. SRHvPBKS”.

However, some users even took a funny jibe at the opener and one of them said, “Travis Head said, “the note has been in the pocket of Abhishek Sharma for 6 games, glad it came out tonight.” Pinpointing to the note another social media user said, “Shreyas Iyer checking the note of Abhishek Sharma. Many social media users praised the opener for scoring the highest score.

Some netizens got emotional and commented on how the players even reached out to Sharma’s parents. “Arshdeep Singh went to meet and congratulate Abhishek Sharma's parents.”

After his brilliant record-breaking performance, Abhishek Sharma showed the note reading, “This one is for the Orange Army, dedicating it to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. He wrote the note on the day of the match, feeling inspired to dedicate his performance to the Orange Army.