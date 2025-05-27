Mukesh Ambani's son and Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was seen drawing Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer's attention mid-innings, an incident that quickly circulated on social media platforms.

Punjab Kings have secured a top-two finish, marking their first playoff appearance in 11 years. Priyansh Arya's maturity and Josh Inglis' fiery fifty led Punjab to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, confirming their place in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025.

In a separate development, a moment during the match between Punjab and Mumbai at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur gained significant attention. Mukesh Ambani's son and Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was seen drawing Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer's attention mid-innings, an incident that quickly circulated on social media platforms.

During the 18th over of the first innings, as Suryakumar Yadav was nearing his fifth half-century of the season, the interaction between Akash Ambani and Shreyas Iyer took place. Iyer was observed leaning over the advertisement board to continue their conversation. Although the specifics of their discussion were not disclosed, the images quickly became a source of amusement on social media, inspiring a variety of humorous captions.

Before the match in Jaipur, both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians had already secured their spots in the playoffs. The match was crucial, as the winning team was guaranteed a top-two finish, which would give them two opportunities to advance to the final.

Meanwhile, during the post match presentation, PBKS skipper hailed his team for their remarkable win. He said, "I personally feel everyone stepped up at the right time. We have been in that mindset that we have to win no matter what the situation. Kudos to everyone and the management. Ricky has been fantastic, and for me it was about gaining the trust of every individual," Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

After this win, PBKS will be at the top of the IPL points table and will play Qualifier 1, while MI will play Eliminator 1. Only for the second time did PBKS finish in the top two for Qualifier 1, the other being in the 2014 IPL.

