Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni was seen offering support to Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid after their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 30 in Guwahati. After the match with RR, Dhoni approached Dravid, who has been using crutches since suffering a leg injury before the tournament while playing cricket in Bengaluru.

In the now-viral video Dhoni can be seen having a small conversation with Dravid. Aftre that the former CSK captain promptly instructed Chennai's young players to pay their respects to Dravid. This poignant moment was swiftly shared on social media, captivating fans and spreading like wildfire.

Social media users could not hold themselves on praising Dhoni for this heartwarming gesture.

Sharing the clip on X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote, "Legends supporting legends! The mutual respect is unmatched," while other said, Great sportsmanship by legends.

A third user wrote, "Two legends in one frame."

Despite his injury, Dravid has stayed with the Rajasthan Royals, supporting his team from the dugout during their initial three matches.

Meanwhile, after choosing to bowl, CSK limited Rajasthan Royals to 182, despite a strong 81 off 36 balls from Nitish Rana. However, CSK's batting struggles persisted. Top-order batsmen Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Shivam Dube couldn't find their rhythm, putting pressure on captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad's 63 off 44 balls kept CSK in contention, but his dismissal triggered the collapse of their innings.

MS Dhoni's move to bat at number 7 briefly sparked optimism, but the legendary finisher couldn't repeat his past performances. In the final over, needing 20 runs, Dhoni hit a boundary and a six before being dismissed by Sandeep Sharma, caught by Shimron Hetmyer. This defeat placed CSK at number 7 in the points table, their second loss in a row.