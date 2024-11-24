This team IPL 2025 mega auction with the highest budget of Rs 110.5 crore, know more details inside.

The much-awaited IPL 2025 mega auction is set to take place soon, with all ten teams gearing up to form their squads for the upcoming season. Among them, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are entering the auction with the biggest purse to spend, totaling ₹110.5 crore. PBKS retained just two players, allowing them a significant budget to bid for some of the top talents available.

Following PBKS, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a massive ₹283 crore purse, making them strong contenders to secure key players. The Delhi Capitals (DC) are next, with ₹73 crore in their budget, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) each have ₹269 crore available. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have ₹55 crore to spend as they look to strengthen their squad.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are entering the auction with ₹251 crore in their kitty, aiming to build on their winning momentum. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have relatively modest purses of ₹45 crore each. Lastly, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will enter the auction with ₹241 crore to spend.

The auction will begin at 3:30 PM IST, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the teams strategize their buys.

