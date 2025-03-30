Shubman Gilll was caught by Naman Dhir off Hardik’s bowling in the ninth over. Before being dismissed, Gill scored 38 runs off 27 balls, including four fours and one six.

In a high-octance clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans on Saturday, March 29, MI captain Hardik Pandya took the wicket of GT' captain Shubman Gill. Gill, a 25-year-old right-handed batsman from Punjab, who was retained by the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs 16.50 crore, was caught by Naman Dhir off Hardik’s bowling in the ninth over. Before being dismissed, Gill scored 38 runs off 27 balls, including four fours and one six.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss, and asked Shubman Gill and his team to bat first. Shubman Gill was batting well as he scored 38 runs from 27 balls and shared a 78-run opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan. However, Hardik Pandya then dismissed Gill, who hit a short ball from Pandya straight to Naman Dhir.

Following the wicket, Hardik gave a special send-off to his former Gujarat Titans teammate, with a smiling stare that has since gone viral on social media.

Hardik has now dismissed Gill four times in their five IPL matches, with Gill scoring only 11 runs off 18 balls against the 31-year-old all-rounder.

In GT’s first match of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, March 25, Gill scored 33 runs off 14 balls, including two fours and three sixes. While Mumbai Indians, without Hardik Pandya, lost their first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings, continuing their streak of first-match losses in IPL.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 36 runs to clinch their first win in IPL 2025. GT scored 198 runs after loosing 8 wickets in 20 overs, however, despite winning the toss and getting early wickets Mumbai Indians could not manage to chase the target.