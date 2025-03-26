When a cricket fan took to X to question the decision, he received an unexpected reply from the Google CEO.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 11 runs in the IPL 2025 match on Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer's knock and Arshdeep Singh's pace helped Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans. But what left fans puzzled was the decision when Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field against PBKS with both Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips surprisingly named in the Impact substitutes list instead of the starting XI. Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also surprised that GT benched Washington Sundar from their playing XI.

When a cricket fan took to X to question the decision, he received an unexpected reply from the Google CEO. “How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery,” the fan posted on X. Replying to the post, the Google boss wrote, "I have been wondering this too." Pichai's post drew thousands of amused reactions, but some were baffled as to why he is reacting to random social media post.

I have been wondering this too:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 25, 2025

A fan commented, "actually insane.” Another wrote: "Lmfao why is he replying random accounts? Doesn't he have work to do?". Another fan asked if the Indian-American executive would buy a team what would be its name. "If you were to buy a team, which team would it be & what name would you give it?" a fan wrote.

Now, after a hard-fought encounter, GT will be looking to bounce back quickly against the Mumbai Indians in a home fixture on Saturday. Despite Sai Kishore's impressive three-wicket haul, the Punjab Kings posted 243/5 in their 20 overs, courtesy of captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 97. In reply, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler slammed scintillating fifties, however, it wasn't enough as GT fell short by just 11 runs.