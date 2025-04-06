CSK's Vansh Bedi was seen dozing off in the dugout while his team was chasing runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 5.

CSK's star player, Vansh Bedi, was observed sleeping in the dugout during Saturday's match against Delhi Capitals, where the hosts were batting. Bedi, who has yet to play for the Chennai-based franchise this season, was seen asleep next to Ravindra Jadeja during the powerplay, when the team was facing difficulty scoring runs.

Following the incident, fans turned to social media to express their reactions to the situation. Vansh Bedi gained attention during the IPL 2025 match against RCB, where he was seen taking photos and conversing with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli after the game. Known as a strong wicket-keeper batter, Bedi had an outstanding performance in last year's DPL. He is also recognized for his ability to play effectively against spin bowlers.

However, this time Vansh Bedi again became a trending topic, this time due to a viral image of him sleeping during the match.

The team, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, suffered their third consecutive defeat, allowing DC to claim the top spot in the standings.

CSK's run chase

At Chepauk, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat. In the absence of Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul was promoted to open the innings, a move that paid off handsomely. Rahul's calculated approach led to a score of 77 off 51 deliveries. Supported by quickfire performances from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs, DC managed to post a challenging total of 183.

In their chase, CSK struggled from the start as DC's bowlers put immediate pressure on them. Chennai lost three wickets early in the powerplay, managing only 42 runs, with their batsmen unable to find their rhythm.

Despite a strong 69-run effort from Vijay Shankar, it wasn't enough to change the outcome. MS Dhoni's 30 runs also failed to lift the spirits of Chennai's fans, as their team remained at the lower end of the points table.