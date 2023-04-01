Search icon
IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: #JioCrash becomes top Twitter trend as viewers face buffering issues

Many users claimed that the network had been down since the morning, while others urged Jio to prioritise its services over experimenting with interactive camera angles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

New Delhi: On the first day of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, viewers complained about difficulties viewing the live feed of the broadcast disseminated by JioCinema. Minutes after the match began, tweets with the hashtag #JioCrash began to emerge, with users describing their watching experience on the new IPL platform. Many users claimed that the network had been down since the morning, while others urged Jio to prioritise its services over experimenting with interactive camera angles. 

Gujarat Titans register first win of IPL 2023

 

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Friday, with Shubman Gill top-scoring with 63 for the defending winners. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92 for CSK  went in vain. Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan also contributed to Gujarat Titans' excellent chase against Chennai Super Kings, who have won the championship four times.

 

