iPhone Langar: How to get free Apple phone in Chandigarh? Know what is viral claim

iPhone langar announced in Chandigarh, Mohali on Sept 22 and organiser says iPhone 16 is cancelled. Know how you can get a free iPhone 17.

A free distribution event called 'iPhone Langar' is scheduled for September 22 in Chandigarh-Mohali. The iPhone 16 distribution has been cancelled, and the event will now feature the iPhone 17 onwards, conducted live in front of the media and the public.

Where will the Langar be held?

The first iPhone Langar is set for September 22 in Chandigarh and Mohali, organised by Rakesh Trehan, known as 'Raja D King.' Initially exclusive to these cities, he plans to announce 10 more locations on the same day. Trehan has ordered 100 iPhone 17 units and arranged for up to 1,000 devices, with 100 going to Chandigarh and 200 to Mohali, distributed gradually for transparency. This follows the Apple launch of the iPhone 17 series on September 9, with sales in India commencing on September 19.

How to get a free iPhone?

The process is simple. The organiser has created a WhatsApp group for the giveaway. The only condition is that members have to write 'Jai Mata Di' in the group. The winners will be selected from those who write 'Jai Mata Di' and they will be informed through a phone call. The organiser is an Amritsar-based businessman and influencer. This is not his first such initiative. Earlier, he had organised a 'petrol langar' where he gave free petrol to people at select fuel stations in Punjab.

Also read: Akhilesh Yadav vs Yogi Adityanath: AI film row heats up ahead of 2027 UP polls; Watch Video

About iPhone 17 - price and features

Apple launched its iPhone 17 series on September 9 with four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Sales in India started on September 19. The iPhone 17 (256GB) is priced at Rs 82,900, iPhone 17 Air at Rs 1,19,900, iPhone 17 Pro at Rs 1,34,900 and Pro Max at Rs 1,49,900. The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits brightness, an A19 chip with 8GB RAM, 48MP dual rear cameras and 18MP front camera and up to 30 hours of battery backup with fast charging.