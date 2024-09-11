iPhone 16 launched: Why Apple always displays 9:41 am on new products during launches

Apple consistently displays 9:41 AM on its product images to honor the exact time Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007.

iPhone 16 launched: Have you ever noticed that the time displayed on Apple products in their official images is always 9:41 AM? This includes the most recent 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 launch event. While it may seem like a random detail, this is no coincidence. Apple has a deliberate reason for consistently choosing this specific time to display across its product images.

The story behind the 9:41 AM time goes back to 2010 when developer Jon Manning asked Scott Forstall, who was the iOS chief at the time, about this unusual detail. Forstall explained that the time holds a special significance for Apple, particularly related to one of their most iconic product launches.

In 2014, Engadget took a deeper dive into this story by reviewing the live blog from Steve Jobs’ launch of the very first iPhone in 2007. As it turns out, Jobs introduced the iPhone to the world at nearly 9:41 AM. During the keynote, he made the historic announcement with a line that became legendary in the tech world: "This is a day I've been looking forward to for two and a half years." At that moment, Jobs proceeded to unveil three revolutionary products that would change the world.

At 9:41 AM, Jobs introduced the iPhone, calling it a "widescreen iPod with touch controls." The audience was ecstatic. Following that, he revealed a "revolutionary new mobile phone" and then a "breakthrough internet communications device." The crowd's excitement peaked during the phone announcement, making this moment one of the most important in tech history.

Since then, Apple has maintained the tradition of showing 9:41 AM on all its product images as a tribute to the moment when Steve Jobs forever changed the way the world communicates. This attention to detail, like many others at Apple, speaks to their connection with their history and their commitment to design.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

