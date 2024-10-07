iPhone 16 available in just Rs 27,000? Here's how you can grab this deal

Apple enthusiasts were buzzing with excitement after the launch of the iPhone 16 series, which hit the shelves on September 9. Priced at Rs 89,900 for the 256 GB variant, the iPhone 16 became a hot topic, not just for its advanced features, but for an incredible deal that one savvy shopper snagged. By using a combination of credit card rewards, a Reddit user revealed they bought the iPhone 16 for just Rs 27,000, sparking curiosity and envy across the internet.

The Reddit user’s trick involved utilising reward points from their HDFC Infinia credit card. According to their post, they managed to reduce the cost of the phone by using Rs 62,930 worth of reward points. This left them with just Rs 26,970 to pay out of pocket, which they covered using their credit card.

To prove their claim, the user even shared a screenshot of their purchase receipt. While many were amazed, others had questions. One user asked how they managed to accumulate so many reward points. The response? They had spent around Rs 15 lakh on their card to gather the 62,930 points required for the hefty discount.

How you can do it too

If you’re wondering how you can score a similar deal, here's what you need to know:

Credit Card with High Reward Rates: Not every credit card offers the same reward points. The HDFC Infinia credit card used in this deal is known for providing higher reward rates, especially on large purchases. Check if your credit card offers similar rewards.

Big Purchases, Big Rewards: The user admitted they had made large purchases, including jewellery, to rack up points. This may be a strategy for those who make frequent big-ticket purchases.

Smart Redemption: If you’ve gathered enough reward points, look for smart ways to redeem them. Many credit cards, like HDFC Infinia, offer options to purchase gadgets, including Apple products, using their rewards portal.

Special Offers and Portals: Certain cards, like the Infinia, have dedicated portals where customers can redeem their points for exclusive deals. As one commenter pointed out, this is the only way to buy Apple products with points.

While this deal seems incredible, the Reddit user did express a bit of regret. They mentioned they could have accumulated even more points if they had used their Infinia card for earlier purchases. So, it’s important to research your card’s reward system and maximise your spending potential to make the most of your points.