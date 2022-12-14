Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident

The Crash Detection feature triggers Emergency SOS, which contacts first responders and anyone on the user's emergency contact list.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

iPhone 14 Crash Detection notifies man of his wife's accident
Image for representation (Pixabay)

The iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature has notified a man about his wife's nearby car accident, prompting him to rush to the scene and provide aid before paramedics arrived.

According to a Reddit post, user 'u/unclescorpion' was notified of an accident right away, while he was on a phone call with her when he heard her scream -- and the line went dead.

"While I was talking to my wife on the phone as she drove home from the store, I heard her scream, and the line went dead. Within several seconds, I received a notification from her iPhone telling me that she had been in a crash and giving me her exact location," wrote the user.

"I rushed over there and was there before the ambulance arrived, which her phone had called," it added.

The Crash Detection feature triggers Emergency SOS, which contacts first responders and anyone on the user's emergency contact list. Within the Health app, users can add emergency contacts.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra are all built with advanced sensors for car crash detection. An algorithm uses information from the device to determine if a crash has occurred and to call for assistance.

READ | Man throws acid on minor schoolgirl in Dwarka, harrowing incident caught on CCTV

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57: Take a look at Pathaan star’s exotic car collection
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.